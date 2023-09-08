Two arrested after drugs, firearm found during traffic stop in Cleveland County

Two people have been arrested after drugs and a firearm were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Cleveland County.

The incident occurred on Interstate 85 on Thursday.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said during the traffic stop a K-9 officer found approximately three kilos of methamphetamine, as well as a firearm.

Two people in the vehicle, 39-year-old Selvin Rene Chavez and 24-year-old Jose Manuel Franco-Gonzales, were arrested and taken to the Cleveland County Detention Center.

ALSO READ: Mother found unconscious, accused of child abuse after drugs found in drinking cup

The Sheriff’s Office will continue to make drug investigations a high priority,” Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman said. “Statistics have shown for years that drug use leads to other crimes, in particular breaking and entering and larcenies, where users have to steal to fund their habit.”

Chavez received a secured bond of $201,000 and Gonzales received a secured bond of $202,500.

The sheriff’s office said it takes complaints of drug sales very seriously and is asking anyone with information about drug dealers in their neighborhood to contact their narcotics division at 704-484-4987.

VIDEO: Mother found unconscious, accused of child abuse after drugs found in drinking cup







