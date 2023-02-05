Two arrested after drugs and guns are found during Merced traffic stop, police say

A driver and passenger were arrested during a Merced traffic stop after police said they were found with drugs and guns.

About 2:51 p.m. Thursday, an officer with the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the unit block of West 20th Street, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

During the stop, the officer identified the driver and passenger as 42-year-old Christopher Yormark and 35-year-old Joshua Passons, the release said. According to police, Passons was on Post Release Community Supervision and found in possession of a loaded 9mm Polymer 80 handgun and 15 grams of fentanyl.

Police said Yormark also had a loaded 9mm Polymer 80.

According to authorities, both men were arrested and both are prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Yormark was booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony transportation for sale of narcotics, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of controlled substance while possessing a loaded firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to jail records.

Passons was booked on suspicion of felony carrying of a concealed weapon, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, being a felon in possession of a firearm, transportation for sale of narcotics and revocation of post release community supervision, according to jail records.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Taylor Rocha at 209-388-7770 or by email at rochat@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to law enforcement at mercedareacrimestoppers.org.