Two arrested after drugs seized in Westover

Apr. 12—Two individuals are facing drug charges after a vehicle search early Wednesday morning in Westover resulted in the seizure of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

While conducting a patrol of the 400 block of Dunkard Avenue in Westover, Patrolman A. Cather reported observing several individuals sitting inside a blue Nissan sedan.

According to criminal complaints, the officer made contact with the occupants, identified as Cassandra D. Sheets, 29, of Clendenin, and Briar Allen Stewart, 29, of Westover.

While speaking with the occupants, Cather said he observed "several pieces of drug paraphernalia " inside the vehicle.

Based on the visible paraphernalia, Cather removed the individuals from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search, complaints said.

A thorough search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 40.8 grams of fentanyl and 10.5 grams of methamphetamine.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person's body size, tolerance, and past usage. There are 1, 000 milligrams in a gram.

Sheets and Stewart were taken into custody and each charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to deliver controlled substances.

The pair was arraigned Wednesday morning before Monongalia County Magistrate Tim Pocius. Bond was set at $25, 000 each.

They are being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Preliminary hearings for both Sheets and Stewart are currently set for April 21.

