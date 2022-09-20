Two arrested after Dunmore bar break-in

Sep. 19—Two men face charges after police said they broke into a shuttered Dunmore bar and stole $1,760.

James Blair, 42, of Mayfield, and Nicholas Carlucci, 32, of Dunmore, each are charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and various counts of conspiracy.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Detective Alicia Hallinan and Patrolman Robert Grunza, the investigation began with a 911 call Sept. 5 to Rumrunnerz Bar & Grill on East Drinker Street.

The bar has been closed for about a year, but Robert Pelucacci still lives above it.

On that day, he and a neighbor heard noise and saw pickup trucks leave the building, he told investigators. He went to check out what had happened and entered the bar using a key given to him by the property owner so he can access his furnace and electric box.

Pelucacci found a door inside the bar open, though it is normally closed. The bar's ATM had been cut down the middle. The cigarette machine was empty, police found. Authorities later determined $1,760 had been stolen.

Video surveillance reviewed by investigators showed two pickup trucks leaving the scene. One of the vehicles, a red pickup truck, was found parked at Sheetz on the O'Neill Highway.

Police surrounded it and found its driver, Carlucci, inside the convenience store. Carlucci told officers he was at the bar but did not steal anything. He said the bar owners gave him permission to go to the bar to remove items. Police found more than $2,700 on him and in the truck.

A search of the truck also found a DeWalt sawzall tool, a container for the tool's blades, a pair of pliers for pulling back the ATM's exposed metal and a grocery bag filled with various brands of cigarettes.

The bar's owner, Ted Kalinowski, was confused when Hallinan called and asked about who had been at the business that day.

He told the detective he gave a key to Blair, who was one of his employees, months ago to do work inside and forgot to get it back from him. Blair also plows snow for Kalinowski in his truck and a GPS Kalinowski installed showed Blair at the bar that day.

Kalinowski told Hallinan that Carlucci regularly drives the red pickup for his other business, NEPA Trucking and Transport. He told Carlucci he wanted televisions inside removed should he decide not to reopen the bar but the day's heavy rain should have prevented such a job.

Kalinowski reviewed a still taken from the surveillance video and confirmed the two trucks were those used by Blair and Carlucci. He also later sent police screenshots of a text conversation between the two suspects. Carlucci forwarded him the exchange, police said.

In it, the pair discussed breaking into the bar's cigarette machine and splitting the loot, according to the complaint.

Blair agreed to speak with Hallinan and provided a print out of his text message exchanges with Carlucci, but the detective noted incriminating messages had been deleted. Blair said he largely left Carlucci alone while at the bar.

Carlucci was released after posting 10% of $25,000 bail; Blair was released on $10,000 unsecured bail. They have preliminary hearings respectively scheduled Oct. 5 and Sept. 26.

