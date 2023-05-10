Two arrested during drug raid at East Irving Street home

Members of the Crawford County Special Response Team searched 204 E. Irving St. on Tuesday as the result of a narcotics investigation by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and METRICH.

Two people were arrested when the Crawford County Special Response Team searched an East Irving Street home on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant for 204 E. Irving St. was a result of a narcotics investigation by deputies and METRICH.

The two targets of the investigation, a 25-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman who both reside at the address, were arrested and taken to the Crawford County Justice Center, according to the news release. Methamphetamines, prescription pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized from the residence.

The man faces charges of trafficking in methamphetamines and the woman was arrested for a bond violation, according to the news release. Reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County prosecutor’s office for consideration of charges.

The Crawford County Special Response Team — which includes members of the sheriff’s office; Bucyrus, Crestline, Galion and New Washington police departments; and Bucyrus and Galion fire departments — conducted the search.

The case is still being investigated by detectives from the sheriff’s office.

Residents can report any suspicious activity by calling the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, 419-562-7906; leaving a tip for METRICH, 1-419-52-CRIME, or by downloading the METICH app to a smart phone.

