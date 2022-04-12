Two arrested in early Monday traffic stop

Apr. 12—An early morning traffic stop resulted in the arrests of two local individuals on Monday.

Lester Turner, Jr., 52 of Ferguson, has been charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (1st Offense, over 2 grams Methamphetamine); Trafficking in Controlled Substance, 1st Offense (Heroin); and Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess.

Dee A. Sumpter, 52, of Nancy, was arrested after being served with two outstanding warrants charging her with Contempt of Court from a Pulaski County case involving a misdemeanor Shoplifting Charge and a Wayne County indictment for third-degree Burglary and Theft over $500.

According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, the arrests occurred at 1:29 a.m. Monday morning. Deputy Tan Hudson was patrolling East Hills Estates when he observed a Nissan Altima that had an expired license plate and a broken taillight. He stopped the car on Garner School Road.

According to the sheriff's release, Sumpter was driving the car with Turner and another man (whose identity wasn't released since he wasn't charged) as passengers. Dep. Hudson determined through Pulaski County 911 that both Sumpter and Turner had warrants on them.

During the course of the stop, Sergeant Branson Patterson and Dep. Noah Wesley of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrived to assist with the investigation.

During a search of the car, deputies found approximately 84.2 Grams of suspected methamphetamine and 3.2 grams of suspected heroin. There was an additional 5.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, the sheriff's release stated, laying in the seat near where Turner was sitting — resulting in the new charges against him.

Dep. Wesley, according to the sheriff's release, also served warrants on Turner for the following:

—Probation Violation (For Felony Offense) out of Pulaski Circuit Court for a previous conviction of Possession of Methamphetamine in 2020.

—Pulaski County District Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Pay on previous traffic-related charges and a Possession of Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine).

—Pulaski County District Court Bench Warrant for Contempt of Court.

—Pulaski County District Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Pay on previous traffic-related charges.

—Wayne County District Court Warrant for Failure to Appear on a Misdemeanor Shoplifting.

—Pulaski County District Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Pay on previous traffic-related charges.

—Pulaski County Circuit Court Warrant for Violation of Probation from an earlier conviction of Possession of Methamphetamine.

Turner also has a civil lawsuit pending against Mike Wallace and the estate of Gary Baldock with the United States District Court in London. The plaintiff is alleging civil rights violations surrounding his February 2020 arrest on meth-trafficking charges — a case that was dismissed on March 11, 2020, less than a week after the arrests of the two constables.

Both Turner and Sumpter were transported to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where they remained at press time.

The investigation continues by Dep. Hudson and PCSO. The sheriff's office was assisted by Kentucky State Police Trooper Adam Childress.

Sheriff Speck encourages anyone with information about drug activity or any crime to contact PCSO at 606-678-5145. You can remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted on the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office website at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com/tip.php, where you have three options on how to submit anonymous tips.