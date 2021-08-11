Two arrested in early morning shooting in Mitchell

Aug. 11—The Mitchell Police Division have two people in custody in connection with an early morning shooting in western Mitchell.

Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of West Ash Street.

Authorities were able to locate and detain three suspects in the 1400 block of West Ash Street, based on a vehicle description provided by the victim.

Though the victim was shot at, the person was not injured by the gunshots, a lieutenant with the Mitchell Police Division clarified.

During a search of the suspects' vehicle, police allegedly found a handgun, and were also able to locate over 10 shell casings in the 1100 block of West Ash.

Jonathan Velazquez, 20, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault (a Class 3 felony) and shooting from a motor vehicle — a Class 2 misdemeanor.

Isaac Chytka, 25, was also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting an aggravated assault. It is currently unclear the degree of the charge he faces.

A Class 3 felony is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, a $30,000 fine or both. A Class 2 misdemeanor is punishable by up to 30 days in jail, a $5,000 fine or both.

A first appearance court date has not yet been issued for either individual.