Two arrested in Elizabeth City shooting earlier this month

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police have arrested two people in connection to a Feb. 3 shooting in Elizabeth City, including one juvenile, police said.

The shooting occurred on Feb. 3 around 10:45 p.m. on Tatem Lane. Officers had arrived and were directed to a 30-year-old victim in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

On Feb. 23, Edenton Police excecuted a warrant on the 200 block of Albemarle Street, and arrested a juvenile in connection to the incident. The juvenile was charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and two counts of discharging firearm into occupied property.

On Feb. 25, a second person was arrested. 19-year-old Malachi Deshawn White was charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury and three counts of discharging weapon into occupied property.

White is expected to make his first court appearance on Feb. 26.

