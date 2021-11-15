Two arrested in Eula High School 'hazing' incident, charged with sexual assault

A pair of Eula High School students were arrested and charged in a suspected hazing incident from September.

A third suspect is not in custody.

According to Callahan County Sheriff Eric Pechacek, Jonathan Romer, 17, and Paxton Rock, 18, turned themselves in after warrants for their arrest were issued by a judge.

They were both charged with second-degree felony sexual assault, Pechacek said Monday.

The two are among five students who the sheriff's office believes are responsible for a Sept. 15 incident in a locker room at the school.

Details of the incident were not made available, with the sheriff's office citing the age of the victim as reason for not sharing.

The third suspect is still at large, Pechacek said.

"We just need to find him," he said Monday.

More: Callahan County Sheriff's Office investigating Eula ISD 'hazing' incident

Two other suspects are considered juveniles and Pechacek referred questions about their status to District Attorney Shane Deel. Deel did not provide an update.

Timothy Chipp covers education and is general assignments reporter for the Abilene Reporter-News. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Two arrested in Eula High School 'hazing' incident