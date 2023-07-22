Two arrested, facing drug and weapons charges as result of Bridge Day initiative

Jul. 22—Two men were arrested and face drug and weapons charges as part of statewide "Bridge Day" initiative.

According to a post on the Lake County Narcotics Agency Facebook page, on July 19, during the early evening hours, LCNA Agents, along with Wickliffe Police Detectives and patrol officers, conducted interdiction operations at hotels and motels along the Euclid Avenue corridor. These operations are conducted with police departments throughout Lake County on a regular basis.

This particular operation coincided with an outreach effort to connect people who have addiction/mental health issues with service providers. This was part of a state wide initiative known as "Bridge Day."

According to the post, agents and officers arrested two adult males, one for trafficking marijuana to a juvenile, and the other for possession of methamphetamine. Both males are also facing weapons charges.

According to the post, during a four-hour period, agents and officers seized about one ounce of crystal methamphetamine, three ounces of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a digital scale, several hundred dollars in cash and two loaded handguns.

The suspect arrested for selling marijuana to a juvenile had been arrested by Willoughby Police on drug trafficking charges four days earlier. In addition to the arrests, LCNA Agents referred six people to mental health/drug addiction providers.