Two arrested in fatal birthday-party shooting in Kissimmee

Osceola County sheriffs have arrested two men for a fatal shooting at a Kissimmee residence.

Maximo Mercado, 41, and Liam Roland Nicholson, 28, are facing charges in the homicide of Steven Jesus Perez, 31. At around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Osceola sheriffs found Perez on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in front of a home on Doncaster Ct. near Deerwood Elementary School, where the three men were attending a birthday celebration.

The incident began as a physical altercation among the three men, which escalated, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos López said in a press conference. Mercado shot Perez several times, ultimately killing him, and then fled the scene with Nicholson after discarding the weapon in a nearby pond, López said.

Mercado and Nicholson are both facing second-degree murder and other charges. Both men confessed to the crime.

The motives behind the altercation are under investigation, López said.

“We just want to appreciate the time and effort that everyone put into this case and to come to a very rapid conclusion and closure. Take in mind there’s still other avenues we’re investigating and looking into in this case; still an open investigation,” Lopez said.