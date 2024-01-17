Two arrested in fatal December shooting of 17-year-old in Winter Park area

Investigators have arrested two men for the December fatal shooting of a teenage boy in the Winter Park area of Seminole County.

In an email, the Seminole County’s Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Alan Javon Morris, 19, and Isaiah Allen Crisp, 20, for their roles in the murder of Conrad Holaway, a 17-year-old who was found shot to death in his home on the 2500 block of Zelina Point last month. Holaway’s family told investigators they heard gunshots around 3 a.m. and went outside to investigate, but did not hear or see anything else.

The family found Holaway dead in his bedroom later that day and called police.

An investigation revealed one of the suspects, Morris, had lived with Holaway for several weeks. A few days before the murder, officials said Morris was told he could not continue to stay in the home. During that time period. there were several disagreements between Holaway and Morris, according to deputies.

They allege Morris shot Holaway multiple times on Dec. 19 through his bedroom window.

Morris was arrested last week and is facing a first-degree premeditated murder charge. He was recently arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious battery on a minor in an unrelated case.

Crisp also was charged with first-degree premeditated murder. Investigators did not provide details as to how they believe Crisp was involved.

