Two arrested in fatal Northland shooting, but no suspect in woman's Northeast Side slaying

A light-colored Lincoln sedan with its doors open and multiple bullet holes in the front windshield sits behind crime scene tape at the back of a parking lot on Friday morning at Bluff Gardens apartments complex off Tamarack Boulevard, north of Morse Road, in Columbus' Northland neighborhood. One man was killed, another wounded in a shooting there.

The succession of gun shots was quick — "pop pop pop pop" — but the maintenance worker also told the Columbus police 911 dispatcher that he could tell by the sounds that they weren't all from the same gun.

"I heard about four to five, ma'am, it was like a quick round," the man told the 911 dispatcher. "Like people were shooting back and shooting at each other because it was two different pops."

The man had been working Friday morning at the Bluff Gardens Apartments in Columbus' Northland neighborhood when he reported hearing the gunfire. He went to investigate, where he found a light-colored Lincoln Continental riddled with bullets — and one male victim inside.

"One gentleman is in the passenger seat shot dead," the man said in the 911 call. "He's not moving."

It was not the first 911 call Columbus police dispatchers had received about the shooting at the complex located off Tamarack Boulevard north of Morse Road. The dispatcher told the maintenance worker that medics were already en route to the scene to treat the victim.

But it was already too late.

Clinton Township medics pronounced the male victim, believed to be in his 20s, dead at the scene around 10:30 a.m. Friday, shortly after police arrived to begin investigating what happened.

Multiple bullet holes could be seen that morning in the front passenger window of the light-colored, four-door Lincoln sedan. At the time, police were investigating whether the shooting was the result of an online marketplace sale meet-up that went bad.

Three days later, Columbus police on Monday night had yet to publicly identify the man shot dead, who is referred to still as a "John Doe" in court documents and media releases.

The driver of the vehicle, originally reported to be a wounded victim, escaped without injury and fled to a neighboring apartment, where he asked a person there to call 911, police said.

Two male suspects have since been arrested on murder charges in connection with the death.

Deshajuan Carpenter, 17, was arrested and charged with murder on Friday. Eric Shaw, 20, of the Near East Side, was taken into custody and charged on Sunday with murder.

Shaw appeared Monday morning in Franklin County Municipal Court and has another court appearance scheduled Dec. 15.

In a probable cause affidavit, a Columbus police detective said Shaw and Carpenter were suspected of attempting to rob two victims in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Oak Grove Court. But things didn't go as planned, and instead there appears to have been an exchange of gunfire that ended with one of the intended robbery targets being killed.

The maintenance worker told the 911 dispatcher that after the burst of gunfire, he saw one male — apparently Shaw — who appeared to be shot run into a nearby apartment. That man then left with several friends who transported him to Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville to be treated for a gunshot wound to his arm, police have said.

Carpenter, who was with Shaw at the hospital when police arrived to speak with him about the shooting, told officers that he was present when Shaw was shot, according to the affidavit. Carpenter was taken for an interview at Columbus Division of Police's Downtown headquarters, then charged.

Woman fatally shot on Northeast Side

On Monday morning, a 41-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city's Northeast Side.

Police responding at 11:41 a.m. to the 1300 block of Clinton Street between Medina Avenue and Dresden Street found the woman, identified by detectives as Danielle Davis, with a gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced Davis dead at the scene.

No suspect has been identified by detectives, who also released no further information about the fatal shooting.

As of Monday night, 183 people have now been slain in Columbus as the new record homicide total this year in the city continues to climb.

You can help homicide detectives solve more than the just over 50% of homicides that have been solved this year. Anyone with information on any homicide can call the Columbus Division of Police's Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or report an anonymous tip to the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

