Two arrested in fatal shooting of neighbor’s dog

Deputies arrested two people in the fatal shooting of a neighbor’s dog in Jefferson County on Monday.

At 1:39 p.m., a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy received a call from a woman in the Thorndyke area who said her neighbor had shot their deaf dog, named Gunnar.

When the deputy arrived at the woman’s home, she pointed to her pet’s location.

The deputy found the dog and confirmed it was dead with a gunshot to the chest area.

He then went to the neighbor’s home, but no one answered.

The next day, deputies returned to the home and found the two neighbors. An animal control officer questioned them, but received several versions of what happened, including that a friend had shot the dog and the dog had entered their home.

Eventually, the two neighbors admitted to shooting the dog with a shotgun, according to deputies.

Because both neighbors have been convicted of felonies, they are not allowed to possess guns.

After getting a warrant to search the home, deputies found 12 guns. Several were hidden inside a couch.

Both people were arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office jail for numerous charges including first-degree animal cruelty, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and making false statements to law enforcement.

Deputies later discovered that one of the guns had been stolen out of Kitsap County.





