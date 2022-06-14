Two arrested in fatal shooting of rapper Slim 400 in Los Angeles area

Two people arrested in the Dec. 8 slaying of rapper Slim 400 in Inglewood, California, have been charged with felonies, police said Monday.

Michael Lanell Terry, 33, of Los Angeles, and Tamra Lynn Bell, 42, of Inglewood, were arrested last week, officials said.

Terry was charged Monday with murder and being a felon in possession, and the Los Angeles County district attorney filed an accessory charge against Bell, Inglewood police said.

The D.A.'s office did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of the filings.

It wasn't clear if either was being represented by a lawyer. The L.A. County Public Defender's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Slim 400, whose real name is Vincent Cohran, was fatally shot while getting out of a vehicle in a neighborhood just east of SoFi Stadium, home to the NFL's Rams and Chargers, police said.

The rapper's body was found in the street near a residential driveway, authorities said at the time. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Slim 400 was most closely affiliated with rapper YG, with whom he collaborated on multiple releases. He had also worked with Lil Yachty, Young Dolph and other hip-hop stars in recent years.

Slim 400 said he survived a drive-by shooting in 2019.

In November, the rapper announced the launch of his website and a clothing line.

Terry's bail was $3,025,000, Inglewood police said; Bell's was $1,000,000.

It wasn't clear if court dates for the case have been scheduled.