Two arrested in Fayette County burglary

Dec. 10—Two Scarbro men were arrested this week on the heels of a Dec. 1 burglary of a garage in Scarbro.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, James N. Barr, 31, and Brad F. Foster, 32, both face felony charges of breaking and entering, grand larceny and transferring/receiving a stolen vehicle.

According to press releases from Fridley's office, deputies responded on Dec. 1 to a burglary in the Snuffer Street area of Scarbro. Upon arrival, the property owner advised deputies that tools worth approximately $10,000 were stolen, along with a Ford Ranger pickup truck. An investigation yielded the location of the vehicle as well as a suspect.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through the Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department." Individuals can also contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

Follow on Twitter @gb_scribe