Two arrested in February 2021 fatal shooting in Fayetteville fast food parking lot

Two men have been arrested 13 months after a young father was gunned down on a Saturday afternoon in a Skibo Road fast food parking lot, law enforcement records show.

Marcus Lujuan Small, 32, of Parkton, and Andrew Ernest Seidel, 31, of Shannon, are each charged with murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property, robbery with a firearm, attempted murder and conspiracy in the Feb. 20, 2021, shooting death of Bryan Thomas Love-Noftz, 24, according to Fayetteville Police Department reports. Seidel is additionally charged with possession of stolen goods.

According to the autopsy report, Love-Noftz was the front-seat passenger of a vehicle parked outside Zaxby's when someone opened fire about 3:46 p.m., striking him four times. The fatal bullet pierced his aorta, lung, small intestines, stomach, and pancreas, according to the autopsy. The vehicle was riddled with bullet holes and 9 mm shell casings were found at the scene.

A man and woman in the vehicle were not hit by gunfire. The male driver was reportedly knocked unconscious then ran from the vehicle when he regained consciousness; the female reportedly took something from Love-Noftz's pocket before leaving the scene, the medical examiner's investigation report said.

Shortly after police arrived at the location, the driver of the sedan who ran away after the shooting, came back to the Zaxby's parking lot and was seen speaking with officers.

The investigation report also notes that Love-Noftz and two others reported a burglary on Greenleaf Drive about two hours before the shooting. The officers who responded to the burglary a half-mile from the Zaxby's were sitting in the parking lot of a nearby church finishing paperwork when the gunfire erupted, the report states.

Small was arrested at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday at the Fayetteville Police Department, his arrest report shows.

Seidel, already in custody since December on dozens of unrelated charges, was served with the murder warrant Wednesday at 5:52 p.m., according to his arrest report.

Both men are being held without bail in the Cumberland County jail.

