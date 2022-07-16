Two arrested on felony drug trafficking charges

Jul. 16—PLAINS TWP. — An investigation that stemmed from a public complaint about suspicious activity resulted in the arrest of two people on felony drug trafficking charges Friday.

Shane Burton, 39, and Samantha M. Malia, 37, were arrested after a six-month investigation into alleged drug peddling coming from their residence at 44 Wilcox St. in Plains Township.

Burton was charged with three counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Malia was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance.

District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo in Plains Township arraigned the pair jailing them at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $200,000 bail, each.

The investigation began when police received a complaint about, "a large amount of short stay vehicles and foot traffic at 44 Wilcox St.," in January, according to court records.

Police conducted surveillance of the house resulting in drug buys of fentanyl and methamphetamine from Burton and Malia from their Wilcox Street residence and other locations in the area from January until July 13, court records say.

Kingston police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation.