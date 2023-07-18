Two arrested on felony drug trafficking charges in Hanover Township

Jul. 18—HANOVER TWP. — Police in Hanover Township arrested two men during a traffic stop in a fast food restaurant's parking lot on allegations they were trafficking fentanyl and marijuana early Tuesday morning.

Bernard J. Holton, 34, of Scranton, and Darryl E. Jointer Jr., 28, of Jersey City, N.J., were caught with quantities of fentanyl and marijuana inside a vehicle during the traffic stop on the Sans Souci Parkway near the Crossroads, according to police.

Holton was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count each of possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jointer was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count each of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.

Holton and Jointer were arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Luzerne County Central Court and jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $25,000 bail, each.

