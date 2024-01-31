Two arrested after fentanyl, meth found in Burke County home: Sheriff

ICARD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man and woman have been arrested after drugs were found in their home, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say a joint investigation was running in the Hidebran and Icard areas west of Hickory after several complaints about crimes in the area, not limited to but including breaking and entering, larcenies, overdoses and alledged drug trafficking.

Huffman (L) and Fegan (R), courtesy of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office

Around 11 a.m., 25-year-old Corey Fagan had an in-home parole or probation visit, according to officials. Several people were at the Icard home and deputies arrived to help.

As people were removed from the bedrooms, authorities say 41-year-old Elaynia Huffman, who was in a back bedroom, admitted that there was fentanyl in that room. Around 75 grams of fentanyl in pressed pills, fentanyl patches, “small pre-packaged containers” of fentanyl powder and drug paraphernalia, including scales, plastic baggies, aluminum foil and glass pipes, were found.

In Fagan’s room, less than a gram of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, including scales and pipes were located, according to officials.

Fagan was arrested and charged with Felony Simple Possession Sch. II (Meth) and Felony Probation Violation. He is being held under a $10,000 secured bond.

Huffman was arrested and charged with Felony Trafficking of Opium or Heroin. She is being held under a $25,000 secured bond.,

Image from the DEA of what 2 mg, a lethal dose of fentanyl, looks like.

Authorities made note that about 2 milligrams of fentanyl can kill, depending on the purity of the drug. Over 75,00 milligrams of fentanyl was seized from Huffman which could have killed over 37,500 people.

The arrests of Huffman and Fegan came about an hour after a Burke County man was arrested for the eighth time since last January after he was caught with drugs. However, officials say the two incidents were not part of the same investigation.

