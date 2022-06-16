Two arrested, fentanyl seized Wednesday in Mankato

Jun. 16—MANKATO — Drug task force agents arrested two Mankato residents Wednesday and seized 30 fentanyl pills and a loaded gun from the apartment of one of the suspects.

Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force agents received a tip that Pilee Kong Gatwach, 23, was inside an apartment. Gatwach had active arrest warrants for burglary, assault, theft and fleeing a police officer, according to a press release.

He was also charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in early June.

Agents noted a stolen vehicle outside the apartment Wednesday. A woman, Grace Catherine Truebenbach, 19, of Mankato, reportedly left the apartment and drove away in the vehicle, prompting task force agents and Mankato police to arrest her.

After she confirmed that Gatwach was in her apartment, agents used a search warrant and located him in a bedroom. Agents reported finding a loaded handgun, MDMA and the 30 fentanyl pills near him, according to the release.

Both Gatwach and Truebenbach are in Blue Earth County Jail. Gatwach faces additional charges for drug possession and violating his release conditions. Truebenbach faces charges for receiving stolen property, drug sales and drug possession.

Gatwach's early June charges for criminal sexual conduct with a minor stem from allegations brought forth in January. A 16-year-old girl told police she had been in a "sexual relationship" with Gatwich since she was 13 years old.

