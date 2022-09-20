Two arrested following armed robbery

Sep. 19—GREENSBURG — At approximately 10:27 p.m. Sunday, September 18, Greensburg Police Officer Austin Gross responded to the 2100 block of N. Fleetwood Drive in reference to an armed robbery.

While on scene, Officer Gross learned that two male subjects entered a residence armed with a crowbar. Once inside the residence the two males demanded electronics, cash, cellular phones and firearms.

The victims were able to give detailed descriptions of the two male suspects.

Officers from the Greensburg Police Department began searching the area to try and locate the suspects, and Sgt. Eric Lusk of the GPD located a male in the area that matched the description of one of the suspects.

According to GPD Chief Mike McNealy, Dalton Lee Preston, 18, of Greensburg, was found to be in possession of many of the items that were listed as stolen.

Preston was arrested and charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, a Level 3 felony.

Detectives with the Greensburg Police Department continued investigating the case and the second suspect was arrested at 2:25 p.m. Monday, September 19.

Jacob Dalton Gates, 18, of Greensburg, was found to be in possession of many of the remaining items that were listed as stolen.

Gates was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon, a Level 3 felony.

Chief McNealy thanked the Decatur County Sheriff's Department, Decatur County Central Dispatch, Decatur County Prosecutor's Office and Walmart for their help in this case.

He also reminded Daily News readers that under law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. — Information provided