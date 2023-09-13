Two men were arrested following the alleged battery of an officer. On Sept. 12, Shreveport Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on Demetric Hawkins, 25, in the 4900 block of Greenwood Road.

During the traffic stop officers contacted a seventeen-year-old male and Hawkins and according to reports the pair became combative and attacked one of the officers.

The seventeen-year-old attempted to disarm one of the officers but was eventually taken into custody by multiple officers. Hawkins also participated in the struggle.

According to police, the seventeen-year-old was charged with one count of felony battery on a Police Officer, one count of resisting with force or violence, and one count of attempting to disarm a police officer.

Hawkins was charged with one count of felony battery on a Police Officer, one count of resisting and one count of Taking Contraband into a Penal facility.

According to police, the officer is expected to recover.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Two arrested following an attack on Shreveport Police Officer