Two arrested following attempted ATM theft at South Kitsap bank

A view of an ATM that two Port Orchard residents were breaking into at the Chase Bank branch on Mile Hill Drive in South Kitsap on Monday morning.

SOUTH KITSAP – Two Port Orchard residents were arrested after they attempted to break into an ATM at the Chase Bank branch on Mile Hill Drive Monday morning.

Deputies were called to the bank at about 5:30 a.m. after bank security reported that two individuals were attempting to break into a drive-through ATM using a truck and a strap, according to a social media post from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived and found the ATM on its side with a strap around it.

A woman ran from the scene but was taken into custody. A man also fled and in the process of doing so dropped a handgun. He was taken into custody after a "brief struggle," the sheriff's office said. Deputies determined that the truck and the handgun had been stolen.

A 36-year-old man from Port Orchard was booked into the Kitsap County Jail on theft, malicious mischief, possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm charges and had his bail set at $500,000, the sheriff's office said. A 31-year-old woman from Port Orchard was booked on theft, malicious mischief and possession of a stolen vehicle charges, as well as on an outstanding warrant. Her bail was set at $302,500.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Pair caught after trying to steal Chase Bank ATM in Port Orchard