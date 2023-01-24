Two arrested following 'bad decision'

Jan. 24—CANNONSBURG — When a meth pipe fell out of a suspect's pocket during a patdown Sunday morning, court records show he told state troopers "that was a bad decision."

Just five hours prior, state police said 38-year-old Ralph G. Hackworth, of Russell, got hopped up on some crank.

Hackworth and 30-year-old Tesla McDowell, of Ashland, were stopped along U.S. 60 after a state trooper spotted Hackworth driving his F-150 erratically.

After running his tags, the trooper discovered Hackworth had a warrant out for his arrest, court records show.

After failing a field sobriety test, Hackworth was placed under arrest for his warrant and on suspicion of DUI, records show.

During a search of his persons, the meth pipe fell out of Hackworth's pocket and shattered, according to state police.

"That was a bad decision," Hackworth is quoted in the citation as stating.

Police also turned up two plastic baggies, one believed to contain meth and the other heroin, records show. Hackworth said he thought it was meth, but he wasn't too sure, records show.

McDowell was also taken into custody on two active warrants — when booked at the Boyd County Detention Center, McDowell told troopers the drugs found on Hackworth were hers and he was just holding them, court records show.

Hackworth was charged first-offense DUI, first-offense trafficking in meth greater than 2 grams, first-offense heroin trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and a myriad of traffic offenses.

McDowell was charged with first-offense trafficking in more than 2 grams of meth and heroin trafficking.

Both are being held on no bond due to bench warrants in unrelated cases.

