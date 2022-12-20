Two arrested following break-ins at Fall River daycare

The Fall River police arrested two individuals following two break-ins and thefts from a local daycare.

Police responded to the Pumpkin Patch Daycare, which is located on South Main Street, on both December 10th and 11th, for “reported breaks and larcenies” according to Fall River Police.

“In both incidents, entry appeared to have been made through a broken window. Multiple items were reported stolen, that included boxes of brand new toys, children’s learning resources, tools, and other items,” police said.

Police obtained a search warrant for an apartment on South Main Street, as a result of the investigation.

“Multiple arrests were made and suspected evidence from the aforementioned breaks was seized,” according to officials. Police say they located other items believed to be stolen from the daycare at a different apartment at the address, during a separate search.

Police arrested Eric Teasdale, and Renae Frank, on charges related to the break-in at the daycare.

“Charges include but are not limited to multiple counts each of breaking and entering a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, larceny from a building, and larceny under $1200,” according to police.

