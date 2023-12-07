Two arrested following high speed chase

Dec. 7—GREENSBURG — Two Indianapolis residents have been arrested on multiple charges following a high speed chase Tuesday evening.

According to information provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department, at approximately 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, Deputy Niculy Polley of the DCSD was monitoring traffic on I-74 when he observed a westbound vehicle with only one headlight operating.

As Deputy Polley followed it, the vehicle was traveling at 88 mph, well above the posted speed limit.

Deputy Polley attempted to stop the vehicle; after stopping briefly the vehicle left the traffic stop at a high rate of speed, reaching speeds in excess of 110 mph.

Deputy Polley pursued the vehicle as it entered Shelby County, where tire deflation devices were deployed by deputies of the Shelby County Sheriff's Dept.

As the vehicle came to a stop, a male exited the front passenger door and fled on foot.

A female then exited the vehicle, through the same door, and fled on foot while carrying an infant child.

Deputy Polley and other officers pursued the male on foot and captured him. The female and child were located shortly thereafter.

The male was subsequently identified as Joseph Lamont Butler, 21, of Indianapolis. The female was identified as Tyshiana Alize Sharee Fultz, 22, also of Indianapolis. The infant is 11 months of age and the child of Butler and Fultz.

Department of Child Services was contacted and assisted in securing placement of the child.

During a probable cause search of the vehicle, a magazine for a firearm was located. A firearm for which the magazine was intended was later located near where Butler was taken into custody. The vehicle was determined to be stolen out of Marion County.

It was also determined that Butler was wanted out of Marion County on two arrest warrants.

Butler was arrested and charged with: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, a Level 4 Felony; Neglect of a Dependent, a Level 6 Felony; Resisting Law Enforcement, a Class A Misdemeanor; and Possession of Marijuana, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Fultz was arrested and charged with: Resisting Law Enforcement, a Level 6 Felony; Neglect of a Dependent, a Level 6 Felony; Theft, a Level 6 Felony; Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor; and Reckless Driving, a Class C Misdemeanor.

Assisting in this investigation were the following agencies: Decatur County Communications, Greensburg Police Dept., Shelby County Sheriff's Dept., Shelby County EMS, Indiana State Police; and Dept. of Child Services

Sheriff Meyerrose reminds Daily News readers that criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.