Two arrested following overnight stabbing at Ohio State parking garage

Two people were in custody following an overnight stabbing reported in an Ohio State parking garage, according to the Ohio State University Police Division.

OSU Emergency Management put out an alert at 2:16 a.m. that police were at the Ohio Union South Garage, 1759 N. High St., "investigating a report of a serious assault, possibly involving a weapon."

An individual, who was not named, was stabbed as the result of an altercation and transported to a hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Police arrested Brendon Rashaun Lytle, 19, for felonious assault in connection with the incident. Kaleb Ashton Frankopoulos, 18, was arrested for tampering with evidence, according to university officials.

Neither the victim nor the suspects are students, faculty or staff at the university, officials said.

