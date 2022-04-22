Two arrested following police pursuit in New Albany

Apr. 21—NEW ALBANY — Two people were arrested Wednesday following a police chase in New Albany.

Courtney M. Rosenberger, 22, of Clarksville, and Kody A. Warf, 26, of Branchville, were booked into Floyd County Jail on multiple charges.

According to Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop, a deputy called in the license plate information on a car he spotted near the intersection of State Street and Cherry Street. The car had been reported stolen, and the sheriff's deputy attempted to pull the driver and vehicle over.

Loop said the driver sped away in the car and the deputy pursued. According to Loop, Warf was the driver and Rosenberger was the passenger. During the pursuit, items were thrown out of the vehicle including drugs and a gun, Loop said.

Warf ended up crashing the vehicle near the Walmart on Grant Line Road, and Warf and Rosenberger exited the car and ran through the store's parking lot. There, sheriff's department deputies arrested Warf and Rosenberger. Loop said one deputy suffered a dislocated elbow after falling while running after the suspects.

According to jail records, Warf was being held Thursday on preliminary charges of possession of stolen property, resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Rosenberger was also facing the same drug charges as Warf as well as possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of paraphernalia. She is also facing a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement.