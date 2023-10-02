Two arrested following robbery at ATM near Fishersville

FISHERSVILLE — Two suspects were arrested Monday following a report that a woman was robbed after withdrawing money from an ATM near Fishersville, the Augusta County Sheriff's Office said.

Shortly after noon, a woman reported a suspect stole $280 from her after she used an ATM. Deputies were in the area within minutes, a press release said, and the victim gave them a vehicle description, tag number and a description of the suspect, who she said was wearing a mask over his face.

Deputies spotted the vehicle on Interstate 64 as it headed east. The vehicle exited in Fishersville, where it was stopped by several deputies at the intersection of Goose Creek and Tinkling Spring roads.

The driver was identified as Michael A Grigsby, 42, of Stuarts Draft. Grigsby is charged with robbery and wearing a mask in a public place, both felonies, according to the sheriff's office.

An 18-year-old passenger, Wesley A. Martin-Quick of Staunton, was also charged with robbery.

Both men are being held at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

The investigation is ongoing.

