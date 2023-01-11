Two arrested following separate vehicle pursuits

Jan. 10—ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department has announced the arrest of two individuals following two separate police pursuits within a 24-hour period, one of which involved an eight-year-old child.

Mitchell Sigman, 38, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, auto theft with a prior, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, child neglect, intimidation and leaving the scene of a crash, according to an EPD news release. He was also arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail on outstanding warrants out of Elkhart County.

At approximately 4:49 p.m. Monday officers responded to 901 Johnson St. in reference to a suspicious vehicle, a 2014 Buick Regal that was reported as stolen Sunday. A pursuit resulted, with stop sticks being deployed, and the Buick, after slowing down, struck several vehicles at approximately 5:12 p.m.

"An eight-year-old female exited the rear passenger side door," the release stated. "An adult female exited the passenger side of the vehicle as well. A male subject exited the driver's side of the vehicle, and would not comply with commands to get on the ground.

"A K9 was deployed due to his noncompliance. Male subject was taken into handcuffs, and transported to the hospital for medical clearance. The juvenile female was taken for medical evaluation, and the female passenger was released."

In the other incident, at around 10:23 a.m. Tuesday, an officer observed a Suzuki XL7 in the area of Benham Avenue and Thorndale Drive that matched the description of a vehicle previously reported as stolen to the South Bend Police Department.

A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle fled, the release added.

The pursuit only lasted between two to three minutes, with the Suzuki crashing into a parked Toyota Scion in the 1300 block of Leonard Avenue, with all of the occupants subsequently fleeing from the vehicle. The vehicle, three juvenile, passengers were located in the 1300 block of W. Wolf Avenue and detained.

The suspect, Collyn Perry, 19, South Bend, was also located nearby in the 1800 block of 13th St. and W. Blaine Avenue and arrested on charges of preliminary suspicion of auto theft, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash. He was transported to the Elkhart County Jail. No injuries were reported.

Both investigations have been forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office for review of formal criminal charges.