Two arrested following Titusville shooting; police yet to name suspect in deaths and injury

Two Titusville men were arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a March 9 shooting that injured one and killed two, though police have not named any suspects in the killings.

Maurice Alexander, 37, and Reshod Lewis, 28, were both charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm in public, arrest affidavits for the two men show. They were being held Wednesday at the Brevard County Jail without bond.

Wednesday night, two people were killed in a duplex on Third Street in Titusville. By Friday afternoon, memorials had been set up in the yard for them.

March 9 at about 10 p.m., gunshots killed Teressa Henderson, 25, and Drayontai Mason, 17, in a duplex on Third Avenue. A third person, an 18-year-old man, went to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Video surveillance footage from a nearby duplex showed four people, including Alexander and Lewis, loitering at 1170 Third Avenue at about 9:41 p.m. Wednesday, an arrest affidavit said.

A dark sedan drove past the group and shot at the front of the duplex and the group. Alexander and Lewis could be seen in the footage ducking behind vehicles parked at the duplex and firing back at the sedan.

As of Wednesday, no arrests had been made in connection to the deaths of Drayontai and Henderson and injury of the 18-year-old man. Police have not named a suspect.

