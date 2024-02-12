Two arrested in Folsom for stolen vehicle, drugs, stolen ID cards

(FOX40.COM) — Two residents of Sacramento were arrested on Friday after police said they were found in possession of a stolen vehicle, drugs, and stolen identification cards.

Folsom Police said that its officers were made aware of a stolen vehicle and found it occupied by two people at a gas station within the city.

Police investigate man found dead in Sacramento street

Police recovered the vehicle and conducted a search, which revealed “multiple tools” for catalytic converter theft, narcotics, narcotic paraphernalia, and stolen identification cards.

Two residents of Sacramento, both 45 years old, were arrested and booked on several theft charges and previous outstanding warrants.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.