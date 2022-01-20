Wichita Falls Police arrested two people for alleged forgery against an elderly victim

Wichita Falls Police arrested two women on forgery charges Wednesday after they allegedly stole some checks from a 94-year-old woman at a local assisted living center.

According to allegations made in a police report, the suspects, Angela Carroll, and Debra Carroll, were arrested. During the investigation police found the suspects deposited the stolen checks in a local credit union and withdrew the funds from an ATM.

Wichita Falls Police Department public information officer Jeff Hughes shared some tips on how to avoid becoming a victim.

Frequently monitor your accounts to check for unauthorized transactions

Frequently monitor credit reports

Avoid writing checks if possible

Disregard/shred old checks

Protect your bank information. All a criminal needs is account number and routing number to create their own checks

Protect personal information

Don’t give banking information or personal information over the phone unless you are 100% confident that you are talking to a legitimate person

Don’t fall for scams

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is

In all, according to the affidavit, the reported loss to the victim through checks negotiated at the credit union was over $3,000.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Two arrested for forgery against elderly