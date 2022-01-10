Two arrested at Fort Walton Beach hotel after police find large amount of drugs, loaded gun

FORT WALTON BEACH — Police arrested two men at a hotel Friday after reportedly discovering a large quantity of drugs and a loaded handgun inside their room.

Fort Walton Beach officers were conducting a follow-up investigation at the Days Inn Hotel on Miracle Strip Parkway on Jan. 7, according to a Police Department news release.

During the investigation, members of the department's Patrol Division and Street Crimes Unit reportedly saw a firearm in plain view in a room belonging to Dexsha Lane, 42, and Derric Reid, 40. Both are convicted felons from Fort Walton Beach.

Officers executed a search warrant and reportedly discovered that the 9mm handgun was loaded. They also seized 17.4 grams of MDMA, 7.1 grams of cocaine and 12 grams of fentanyl, according to the FWBPD.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, just 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be a lethal dose. Synthetic opioids, including heroin and fentanyl, were responsible for a large amount of overdose deaths in 2020, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Lane and Reid were arrested and charged with trafficking in MDMA, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

