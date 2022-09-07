Two arrested in Frostburg burglaries

Sep. 7—FROSTBURG — Two people were arrested Tuesday following two morning burglaries in Frostburg, Police Chief Nick Costello said.

Joseph Edward Twigg Jr. and Tiffany Ann Gordon, both 30 and from Frostburg, were charged in the incidents at businesses on East Main and Grant streets.

Costello said officers found a damaged door when they responded to investigate an alarm about 1:05 a.m. on East Main, and staff discovered the Grant Street incident upon reporting to work.

Twigg was charged with second- and fourth-degree burglary, two counts of malicious destruction of property, attempted second-degree burglary, attempted fourth-burglary, theft over $1,500 and two counts of conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary.

Gordon was charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary, theft over $1,500, attempted second-degree burglary, attempted fourth-degree burglary and two counts of conspiracy to commit second-degree burglary.

Twigg was being held Wednesday on a $7,500 bond at the Allegany County Detention Center. Gordon posted an unsecured bond of $10,000 for her pretrial release.