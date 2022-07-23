Two arrested in Galt on weapons, drug charges

Jul. 23—On Wednesday at about 7:19 p.m., Galt Police Department officers stopped a vehicle in the area of A Street and Lincoln Way.

Officers contacted the driver, later identified as 19-year-old Adrian Pelayo-Sanchez of Elk Grove, who police said initially provided a false identification.

A K-9 unit was used to search the vehicle, and officers found 119 grams of psilocybin Ñ more commonly known as mushrooms Ñ packaged for sale; 5.6 grams of cocaine packaged for sale; and 271 individually-packaged THC Vape products, police said.

Multiple digital scales were also found, along with a large amount of cash in multiple denominations and a loaded, unregistered firearm, police said.

During the investigation, officers learned Pelayo-Sanchez was linked to a Galt residence, which they later searched and found a small amount of cocaine and an additional 15.6 ounces of psilocybin packaged for sale. Numerous scales and additional cash, consistent with illegal narcotics sales, were also seized from the residence, police said.

Pelayo-Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale; possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm; providing false information to officers; carrying a loaded firearm registered to another person; and additional felonies related to narcotics sales.

Jorge Calles, 24, of Galt, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of a controlled substance.

Both were booked into Sacramento County Main Jail, police said.