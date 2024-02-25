Two arrested in Gardner in connection to Worcester shooting that killed teen

Two people were arrested in Gardner Friday night in connection to a Worcester shooting that claimed the life of a 17-year-old earlier this month.

Worcester Police officers and the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested 21-year-old Kidam Oquendo and 18-year-old Alexis Medeiros following a “lengthy investigation”, a Worcester PD spokesperson said Saturday.

A Boston 25 News photographer at the scene found state police shining spotlights at a housing complex on Center Street Friday night. A neighbor told Boston 25 he first noticed police outside the building when he left to go to work earlier in the day.

Oquendo is charged with armed assault to murder, attempted assault and battery by firearm, possession of a firearm with no license to carry, possession of ammunition without an FID card, discharging a firearm within 500 Feet of a dwelling, and possession of a firearm during a felony. Medeiros is charged with accessory after the fact and obstruction of justice.

Worcester Officers responding to the area of Shannon Street around 3:16 a.m. on February 12 found there was evidence of a shooting but did not find a victim, according to Worcester Police. After checking local hospitals for potential victims, the 17-year-old victim was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

