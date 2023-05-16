Two arrested for gas station robbery

May 15—GREENSBURG — Two Indianapolis residents have been arrested as the result of an investigation into the robbery of a local gas station.

According to a news release from the Greensburg Police Department, at 1:30 a.m. May 4 the GPD responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Sunoco gas station at 2095 N. Michigan Avenue.

The investigation determined a female entered the store and convinced the clerk to follow her outside. A male counterpart then went behind the counter as the clerk was outside with the female and began grabbing lottery tickets from the display case on concealing them on his person.

When confronted by the clerk, a struggle ensued. Patrons of the store attempted to assist the clerk while contact was being made with 911.

During the confrontation, a firearm was reportedly brandished and the suspects fled the scene.

GPD detectives were able to identify the suspects and arrest warrants were obtained for Rhylee Haxby, 19, and Tyler Davis, 26, both of Indianapolis.

Haxby was preliminarily charged with robbery and theft.

Davis was preliminarily charged with robbery, theft, battery and a firearms violation.

On May 8, Davis was arrested in Hamilton County and on May 9 Haxby was arrested in Greensburg.

The release notes that there were no additional threats to the community related to this incident.

GPD Chief Mike McNealy offered his thanks and recognized the citizens of the community for their response to the incident and cooperation with law enforcement.

"We would also like to thank multiple law enforcement agencies for their assistance in this investigationto include the Decatur County Sheriff's Department, Decatur County Communications, Indiana State Police and the State Lottery Commission of Indiana."

The chief also reminds Daily News readers that criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.