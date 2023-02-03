Two arrested in Goshen massacre investigation. One suspect shot during gunfight with ATF

Less than a month after six people — including a 10-month-old baby — were killed in a brutal cartel-style massacre, two men were arrested in a series of early morning raids law enforcement dubbed “Operation Nightmare.”

The raids were carried out in three locations in Visalia and Goshen on Friday morning.

One of the suspects, 35-year-old Angel Uriarte of Goshen, was shot during a gunfight with ATF agents. He was taken to an area hospital for surgery and was expected to survive.

The other suspect, 25-year-old Noah Beard of Visalia, was arrested without incident.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux during a news conference later Friday morning praised the coordination and support of local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

“Bringing a case like this together in less than 30 days,” he said, “it’s unheard of.”

Both men have a long history of gang violence and narcotics dealings and are validated members of the Norteño gang.

Detectives believe a few of the six victims who were killed had ties to the Sureño gang and the shooting may have been part of a rivalry, though a clear motive is still unknown, Boudreaux said.

The two men were each charged with six counts of murder with special allegations.

Boudreaux said Uriarte also is likely to face federal charges for assault on a federal officer.

Investigators identified Beard as the suspect accused of killing the 16-year-old mother and her baby.

They are expected to be arraigned early next week and could face life in prison without parole or the death penalty, according to Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward.

“The fight for justice has just begun,” Ward said at Friday’s news conference.

Operation Nightmare targets Goshen massacre suspects

The arrests were part of Operation Nightmare, Boudreaux said, which included evidence gathering, 24-hour surveillance of the suspects and executing search warrants at three locations in Goshen and Visalia on Friday morning, as well as several state prisons, which targeted eight cells and 16 inmates linked to the Nuestra Familia prison gang.

“We knew every move they were making,” Boudreaux said of the suspects. “We had them under our wing where we wanted them.”

The sheriff also called on Gov. Gavin Newsom to reinstate the death penalty in this case and others in which children are killed.

Boudreaux said two shooters barged into the family compound on Harvest Avenue about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 16, hunting and killing six people, including a 72-year-old grandmother in her bed, a 16-year-old mother and her infant. The sheriff singled out those three as innocent victims.

Most of the victims were related to one another. Coroner’s officials identified the dead as Rosa Parraz, 72; Marcos Parraz, 19; Eladio Parraz, 52; Jennifer Analla, 50; Alissa Parraz, 16; and 10-month old Nycholas Parraz.

Rosa Parraz was the grandmother of Marcos and Alissa. Eladio Parraz was their uncle. Analla was the girlfriend of a man who survived the attack.

Boudreaux said Friday that Eladio Parraz was first to be shot, followed by his nephew, Marcos, who was shot in the head. He said Rosa Parraz appeared to be getting out of bed when she was shot in the head.

Boudreaux said the teen was attempting to escape with her baby clutched in her arms when she was caught and shot in the back of head, execution style.

“This family was targeted by cold-blooded killers,” Boudreaux said at the news conference.

The heinous execution of a teen mother and her baby was unheard of even in a region plagued by years of cartel and gang violence.

Bee news services contributed to this report.