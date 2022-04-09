Two arrested after Grand Forks police respond to disturbance call

Apr. 9—GRAND FORKS — Two Grand Forks residents were arrested after police responded to a disturbance call on Friday afternoon, April 8.

Grand Forks police officers were dispatched for a disturbance call reportedly involving a weapon around 3:19 p.m. to the 600 block of 41st Avenue South, the police department said in a news release.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed a man and a woman outside of a residence and the man holding a handgun, which he reportedly threw into a garage, the release said. The man then walked into a residence.

Officers spoke to the woman, who was still outside, and after a period of time the man voluntarily came out to talk with officers.

Police said that after speaking with the victim and gathering evidence on scene, officers arrested Rolando Garza Jr., 33 of Grand Forks. He is facing a potential terrorizing charge and was transported to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

While still on scene the woman allegedly threatened a man who had just arrived on scene, police said. The woman was identified as Maykin Davis, 41 of Grand Forks. Davis was arrested for disorderly conduct. She was confined at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has additional information they are asked to contact the Grand Forks Police Department at 701-787-8000.