Two arrested after gun fired in motel

Dec. 28—VALDOSTA — A man and woman are facing charges after reports of gunfire in a local motel.

Police were called to the 2500 block of North Ashley Street after a caller to E911 said he heard a gunshot in the next room and that a bullet came through the wall, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.

Officers found a 19-year-old Valdosta man and an 18-year-old Valdosta woman in the next room, along with a two-year-old child, they said.

Police also said they found a firearm which had been reported stolen from Cordele in the room, the statement said. Neither adult would tell police what happened, so both were arrested.

The two-year-old's mother was contacted and family members took custody of the child, police said.

The couple were charged with felony damage to property and misdemeanor reckless endangerment, and the man was charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property-firearm, police said.

