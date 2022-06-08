Two arrested after gunfire in Wilkes-Barre

Jun. 8—WILKES-BARRE — City police say they arrested two men after investigating reports of gunfire in the area of Almond Lane Tuesday night.

Police responded to the area at about 8:15 p.m. where witnessed told officers two men fled the scene after shots were fired.

A search of the area resulted in the arrest of Frederick Colbett, 19, and Johnny Jones, age unknown. Police said the two men are from Newark, N.J.,

Colbett and Jones were carrying weapons and a quantity of illegal drugs, police said.

Colbett was charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property.

He was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

Court records have not been processed for Jones as of 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call Wilkes-Barre detectives 570-208-4200.

