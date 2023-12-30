Two arrested after gunshots were fired in Hopewell Mann neighborhood

Dec. 29—Two Santa Fe men were arrested Thursday after police accused the pair of driving drunk around the Hopewell Mann neighborhood and firing gunshots early Thursday morning.

Charging documents do not indicate anyone was injured during the incident.

Marvin Agustin Lopez-Hernandez, 38, and Jose Adrian Leyva, 33, were each charged with shooting from a motor vehicle, negligent use of a firearm while intoxicated and possession of open containers of alcohol.

Multiple residents near Hopewell Street called 911 early Thursday morning to report gunshots, a Santa Fe police officer reported in a statement of probable cause against each man filed Friday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. Shortly before 7 a.m., a caller said they had heard about eight gunshots in the area, according to the statement.

After the officer arrived in the area, he wrote in the statement, he heard seven gunshots and pulled over the suspects in a black pickup. He alleged there were open containers of beer in the vehicle as well as spent shell casings and a handgun.

Leyva and Lopez-Hernandez were booked into the Santa Fe County jail shortly before noon Thursday.