Two arrested after high-speed chase through Indiana, Kentucky

May 12—SOUTHERN INDIANA — Two Southern Indiana residents have been arrested on multiple charges after police say a driver led them on a chase through two states and multiple counties Wednesday morning.

The driver, Nelson J. Emery, 25, of New Albany and passenger Kaelin Marie Brian, 25, of Jeffersonville, were taken to Harrison County jail after the chase, a news release said. Nelson faces preliminary charges of a level 5 felony for possession of a handgun with an obliterated serial number; a level 5 felony for possession of a handgun by a felon; a level 6 felony for vehicle theft; a level 6 felony for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a level 6 felony for possession of methamphetamine and a class C misdemeanor for reckless driving. He also had several outstanding warrants out of Floyd County.

Brian faces a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) advised they were in pursuit of a blue 2019 GMC Sierra, reported as stolen. The vehicle was believed to be occupied by two people and was westbound on Interstate 64 approaching the state line. Kentucky authorities terminated the pursuit as the GMC crossed into Indiana.

The Sierra was equipped with the On-Star security system, and both Kentucky and Indiana authorities were in contact with On-Star during the pursuit, although attempts by On-Star to remotely disable the car had been unsuccessful.

After the car crossed the state line, an Indiana State Police trooper observed the vehicle speeding westbound near the 105 mile-marker in Harrison County and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver did not stop, and the pursuit continued on I-64 through Harrison and Crawford Counties with speeds over 100 mph. The pursuit continued westbound and entered Perry County, where attempts by Perry County deputies to use tire-deflation devices were unsuccessful.

After entering Spencer County, the driver turned south on to U.S. 231 and continued southbound, again avoiding tire-deflation devices set up by Spencer County authorities. As the Sierra approached SR70 near Chrisney, Indiana, On-Star was able to shut down the vehicle remotely, and the driver drove into the median.

Both occupants were taken into custody without incident. The trooper reported finding a revolver with the serial number removed, a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol during a search of the vehicle, approximately five grams of methamphetamine and one gram of marijuana.

The pursuit involved LMPD, ISP troopers from Sellersburg and Evansville, the Perry County Sheriff's Department and Spencer County Sheriff's Department.