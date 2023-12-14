Two arrested after home invasion in Plymouth

Two people were arrested after a home invasion in Plymouth.

On December 13 around 9 a.m., police were called to a home on the 200 block of Summer Street for a home invasion.

Upon arrival, officers found an injured victim who had been “Pistol Whipped,” along with another occupant. Medical treatment was provided to the victim.

According to police, a male and a female had approached the residence, smashed the ring camera, forcefully made their way inside, and assaulted the people inside. They also were armed with a handgun. Both suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

A BOLO (Be On The Lookout) was given for the suspect vehicle and according to police, an officer worker noticed the vehicle pulling into a housing development in West Plymouth.

Officers arrested Marianne Sullivan, 47, from Plymouth and she is being charged with home invasion, 2 counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, vandalism, intimidation of a witness, and disturbing the peace.

The second suspect, John Santiago, 24, of Plymouth fled the scene and turned himself in a short time later. He was arrested and charged with Home Invasion, 2 counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, vandalism, intimidation of a witness, and disturbing the peace.

Police appear this was a targeted crime as the victims and suspects knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing and police have executed search warrants.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

