Two arrested in Houston after kidnapping, assaulting, robbing teen in Fort Worth

Two Fort Worth residents have been arrested in Houston connected to an aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, according to Fort Worth police.

Jose Alfred Salaices, 18, and Ashley Denise Garcia, 20, kidnapped on March 6 a 16-year-old from her work at a quick-service restaurant, according to police. Police said Salaices knew the victim and texted her to come out from her work and meet him in his car.

Police said Salaices told the victim, whose name has not been released, to get in the car and close her eyes because he had a surprise for her. Police said he then drove off, ignoring her pleas to stop because she needed to go to work.

At one point, Salaices did stop, police said. He pulled a gun, put the victim in handcuffs and a woman came up from hiding in the back seat of the car. The woman, who police identified as Garcia, began beating the victim with her fists and stole her phone, Air Pods, wallet and ID.

The victim was then released from her handcuffs and the car and given back her cell. Salaices and Garcia then left in a white car, according to police.

Investigators found out the two were in the Houston area and coordinated with Houston police, according to a news release from Fort Worth police. Detectives in Houston arrested the two. They have both been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.