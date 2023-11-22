Two arrested after investigation into fraudulent credit card purchases

Nov. 21—VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Two people were arrested Tuesday, Nov. 21, after multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant here, according to Lt. Sid Mann with the Jamestown Police Department.

Chanulae Smith, 27, residence unknown, was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of personal identifying information, theft of property, and possession of a stolen firearm, Mann said. She is being held in the Stutsman County Correctional Center where she awaits formal charges.

Courtney Collins, 34, residence unknown, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm. He is being held in the Barnes County Correctional Center where he awaits formal charges.

Mann said Jamestown police officers investigated reports of fraudulent credit card purchases completed over the internet to a business in Jamestown. He said the transactions were traced to a residence in Valley City.

A search warrant was granted for the residence, vehicle and suspects involved, Mann said. He said the Jamestown Police Department, Valley City Police Department, Barnes County Sheriff's Office, Stutsman County Narcotics Task Force and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations executed the search warrant in northwest Valley City.

The search warrant resulted in the seizure of a stolen firearm, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, cellphones, laptop and desktop computers, tablets, notes, ledgers, receipts and a vehicle.

Mann said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.