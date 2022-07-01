Two arrested in June 6 shooting death of 21-year-old Des Moines woman

Two people have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting June 6 in Des Moines.

Rashawn Damar Evans and Lyzaiah Nakyle Treadwell, both 21 and from Altoona, were charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of Elizabeth Arzola, according to a news release from Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek, a spokesperson for the department.

Elizabeth Arzola, 21, was killed June 6, 2022, in a shooting near downtown Des Moines that a spokesperson for the Des Moines Police Department called "targeted."

Des Moines police officers responded to the shooting in the 700 block of Robert D. Ray Drive around 9:30 p.m. June 6. Arzola, 21, of Des Moines was identified as the victim the following day.

It was the city's ninth homicide of 2022; according to police, seven of those deaths are gun-related.

