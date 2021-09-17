Two arrested in kidnapping, robbery case

Sep. 16—Two people were arrested Wednesday in connection with a robbery and kidnapping that happened over the weekend, said ATF Resident Agent in Charge Ashley Stephens.

Patrick "Savage" McHenry, 28, of Tulsa, is being held in jail in Tulsa on complaints of rape, kidnapping, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. McHenry is expected to be charged in Muskogee County District Court. He also faces a federal gun charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm in Tulsa County, Stephens said.

Ashton Marie Clark, 29, of Muskogee, is being held in the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility on a complaint of kidnapping in Indian Country and robbery in Indian Country, Stephens said. She is expected to be charged in federal court because of the McGirt ruling in which the U.S. Supreme Court found Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction for crimes committed on tribal lands in cases in which the defendants or victims are tribal citizens.

"ATF, Muskogee County and the Muskogee Police Department received reports that an individual had been kidnapped and taken to a residence in Braggs where the victim was ultimately able to escape and notify law enforcement," Stephens said, noting the woman escaped on Monday.

Early Sunday morning, the kidnapping had been reported. When the robbery was reported, law enforcement discovered the connection between the two events.

"During the course of the investigation we identified Patrick 'Savage' McHenry and Ashton Clark as suspects," Stephens said. "Both are suspects in a robbery that occurred at Motel 6 during this whole crime wave."

Clark and McHenry were found in the vehicle that was taken during the robbery at Motel 6, 903 S. 32nd St. They were found by ATF and Muskogee police and taken into custody.

No information will be released about the woman who was kidnapped, in accordance with ATF policy, Stephens said. But the woman was injured and taken to the hospital.

Story continues

There are other people involved, and the investigation is continuing, he said.

"We expect charges, both state and federal, to be filed," Stephens said.

McHenry has previous convictions for eluding a police officer; possession of controlled substance; and unlawful possession of paraphernalia. He was released in March from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Clark has prior convictions that include larceny of an automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; false personation; child abuse; receiving/possessing/concealing stolen property; unlawful possession of paraphernalia; and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. She was released Sept. 10 from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections — two days before the alleged robbery and kidnapping.